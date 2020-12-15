Jackson completed 11 of 17 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 47-42 win over the Browns. He also rushed nine times for 124 yards and two scores.

Jackson was sensational in a thrilling divisional encounter that saw him play hero. After rushing into the end zone twice during the first half and leading Baltimore to a 14-point advantage early in the third quarter, Jackson was suddenly forced to the locker room while dealing with cramps. He remained unavailable until backup Trace McSorley went down prior to a fourth-and-five with under two minutes remaining and the Ravens down by a score. In his first play back on the field, Jackson scrambled before tossing a dramatic 44-yard touchdown to Marquise Brown, then answered Cleveland's ensuing touchdown drive by setting up the game's winning field goal. Overall, it was a remarkable display by the signal-caller, who rushed for a season high while posting his best quarterback rating since Week 1. After Monday's triumphant performance, Jackson is now gifted with a Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars, whose defense has surrendered the most yards league-wide this season.