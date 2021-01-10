Jackson completed 17 of 24 passes for 179 yards and an interception, but rushed 16 times for 136 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 wild-card win over the Titans.

Jackson earned the first playoff victory of his career with a stellar performance on the ground. The signal-caller came up big on a third-and-nine late in the second quarter, turning the jets on to score from 48 yards. That play helped compensate for a badly underthrown interception earlier. With the weight of securing a postseason win now off his shoulders, Jackson will turn his attention to the AFC divisional round, where his opponent is yet to be determined.