Jackson completed 23 of 35 passes for 252 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Monday's 33-19 win over the 49ers. He added seven rushes for 45 yards.

Baltimore ran a pass-heavy offense by their standard, as Jackson reached 30 pass attempts for only the seventh time this season despite playing from ahead for nearly the entire game. He responded with an efficient performance and his sixth multiple-passing touchdown effort of the campaign, which he connected on from six and nine yards away. While Jackson didn't need to use his rushing ability as much given the game script, he still narrowly missed out on 300 total yards. Given Brock Purdy's (neck) struggles on the opposite end of the contest, Jackson may have become the MVP favorite with his performance.