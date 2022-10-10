Jackson completed 19 of 32 pass attempts for 174 yards, a touchdown and an interception while rushing 12 times for 58 yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Jackson turned in his second mediocre passing game in a row (159.0 passing yards per game and more INTs than TDs) after a torrid start to the season. The dual-threat quarterback did provide his fantasy managers with a burst of rushing yards on the final drive of the game to bolster his line and lead the Ravens to a key victory within the division. Even with this brief cold spell (by his elite standards), the impending unrestricted free agent remains one of the best producers at the position. Jackson will lead the 3-2 Ravens into a tough matchup against the Giants' much-improved defense next Sunday.