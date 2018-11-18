The Ravens haven't officially revealed their plans at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but Jackson is expected to start and his teammates anticipate that he'll play the majority of the snaps, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Joe Flacco (hip) is listed as doubtful for the contest and is unlikely to play, opening the door for the 2018 first-round pick to draw his first NFL start. Though Jackson draws a matchup against the NFL's worst pass defense (313.3 yards per game allowed), expect the Ravens to follow a run-heavy script early on in light of the rookie's spotty accuracy and overall lack of polish as a passer at this stage of his career. Should the Ravens fall behind early and be forced to abandon the run game, it's possible that coach John Harbaugh would turn to backup Robert Griffin for a spell, but that's not guaranteed. Pelissero and Rapoport's report notes that Flacco won't require surgery to address the hip injury and "should be ready in a week or two," suggesting Jackson isn't a lock to start beyond this Sunday.