Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Likely to see bulk of snaps
The Ravens haven't officially revealed their plans at quarterback for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but Jackson is expected to start and his teammates anticipate that he'll play the majority of the snaps, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Joe Flacco (hip) is listed as doubtful for the contest and is unlikely to play, opening the door for the 2018 first-round pick to draw his first NFL start. Though Jackson draws a matchup against the NFL's worst pass defense (313.3 yards per game allowed), expect the Ravens to follow a run-heavy script early on in light of the rookie's spotty accuracy and overall lack of polish as a passer at this stage of his career. Should the Ravens fall behind early and be forced to abandon the run game, it's possible that coach John Harbaugh would turn to backup Robert Griffin for a spell, but that's not guaranteed. Pelissero and Rapoport's report notes that Flacco won't require surgery to address the hip injury and "should be ready in a week or two," suggesting Jackson isn't a lock to start beyond this Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, including two of his...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
TNF Recap and latest news
The Packers' stars showed out on Thursday night, but there wasn't much room for anyone else...