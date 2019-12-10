Play

Jackson (quadriceps) was limited at Tuesday's walkthrough.

Jackson has been tabbed with the same listing on back-to-back estimated injury reports to start Week 15 prep. The Ravens are taking a "wait-and-see" approach with his quad injury, which he sustained on a low hit during this past Sunday's win in Buffalo. While he told Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic that he'll "be out there Thursday night" against the Jets, Jackson's status nonetheless will receive some clarity upon the release of Wednesday's practice report.

