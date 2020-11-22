Jackson completed 17 of 29 passes for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 11 against Tennessee. He added 13 rushes for 51 yards on the ground.

The Ravens scored on three of their first four possessions of the game, though two stalled inside the 10-yard line and another was capped by a J.K. Dobbins rushing touchdown. That limited Jackson to one total touchdown, which came on a 31-yard strike to Mark Andrews. Even so, Jackson maintained his production on the ground, topping 50 rushing yards for the eighth time in 10 games this season. Jackson will draw a tough matchup Week 12 matchup Thanksgiving Night against the Steelers, a defense that turned him over four times in a Week 8 showdown.