Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Listed as questionable, but expected to play
Though Jackson (quad) is officially listed as questionable for the Thursday night's game against the Jets, his listed participation level on Wednesday's posted practice report was full and the QB indicated Tuesday that he'll play this week, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
That's a notion echoed by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, who suggests that the only reason Jackson is listed as questionable by the team is "because probable doesn't exist anymore. He'll be a go." Official confirmation of Jackson's availability will arrive upon the release of the Ravens' inactives in advance of Thursday night's 8:20 ET kickoff.
