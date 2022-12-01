Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Logs full practice Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Jackson (quad) returned to a full practice Thursday.
After exiting practice Wednesday early due to a quad issue, Jackson was listed as a full participant Thursday setting the stage for him to be a go Sunday against the Broncos. The Ravens' dual-threat signal caller is coming off an effort in Week 12 in which he completed 16 of 32 passes for 254 yards and a TD to go along with 14 rushing attempts for 89 yards in a 28-27 loss to the Jaguars.