Jackson (right elbow) practiced fully Thursday.
Per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, on Thursday Jackson shed the sleeve on his right arm that he sported Wednesday and resumed throwing. With a full practice behind him, Jackson is now slated to start Sunday's game against the Patriots, as coach John Harbaugh indicated would be the case Wednesday. Through his first two games this season, Jackson has thrown for 531 yards and rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown, while logging a 6:1 TD:INT ratio.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Dealing with sore elbow•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Prolific effort in loss•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Tosses three TDs in Week 1 win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: No contract extension by deadline•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Rested until Week 1•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Won't play this week•