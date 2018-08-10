Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Looks better in second game
Jackson completed seven of 18 passes for 119 yards, adding five carries for 21 yards and a touchdown, in Thursday's 33-7 preseason win over the Rams.
This was an improvement over Jackson's performance last week in the Hall of Fame Game, though he was inconsistent after starting his night with a 36-yard completion and a beautiful nine-yard touchdown run on his first drive. It was noteworthy to see the rookie playing ahead of Robert Griffin, who entered the game midway through the third quarter and completed five of seven passes for 88 yards and a touchdown. Joe Flacco actually had the best night among the three quarterbacks, completing five of seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown on his only drive. Jackson figures to stay busy throughout the preseason, with Baltimore hoping to get him ready for the No. 2 job before Week 1. The Ravens remain committed to Flacco as their 2018 starter, but the plan could change if the 33-year-old struggles and/or the team fails to compete for a playoff spot.
