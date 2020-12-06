The Ravens are expected to activate Jackson (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list and have him start Tuesday against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Jackson is first eligible to return from the list Sunday, so assuming he's negative for COVID-19 in his latest round of testing, the Ravens should add him back to the 53-man roster later in the day. Though Jackson may be rusty after having been away from the team for the past week and a half, he'll at least have the opportunity to practice Sunday and take part in a walk-through Monday practice time ahead of Tuesday's contest. Jackson's matchup versus a vulnerable Dallas defense is a favorable one, but he may have to make do without two of his top targets in tight end Mark Andrews and wideout Willie Snead, both of whom remain on the reserve/COVID-19 list as of Sunday.