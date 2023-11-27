Jackson completed 18 of 32 passes for 177 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers. He added 11 rushes for 39 yards.

Jackson helped the Ravens to an early lead with a three-yard touchdown pass to Zay Flowers, but the offense largely stalled from there. Positively, Jackson avoided turnovers for the second consecutive game, and he continued to get plenty of opportunities as a rusher. He's done exactly what has been asked of him for much of the season, but Jackson has now failed to tally multiple touchdowns in eight of his 12 games to this point.