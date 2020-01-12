Jackson completed 31 of 59 passes for 365 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Ravens' 28-12 divisional-round loss to the Titans on Saturday. He also rushed 20 times for 143 yards and lost a fumble.

From a fantasy perspective, Jackson could hardly have done more, as he complemented his typically stellar rushing numbers with equally impressive passing yardage. Jackson's tally through the air was actually a career best, but he ended up throwing a career-high 59 passes because the Ravens were unexpectedly behind for the entirety of the contest, often by more than one possession. The second-year quarterback's one fumble also led to a Tennessee touchdown, as he coughed up the ball at his own 19-yard line while being sacked by Jurrell Casey and then saw Derrick Henry throw a touchdown pass to Corey Davis on a trick play five plays later. The profoundly disappointing and abrupt ending aside, Jackson enjoyed a stellar season that is likely to culminate in the league MVP award, as he finished with 4,333 total yards (3,127 passing, NFL-record 1,206 rushing) and a 36:6 TD:INT across 15 games. Jackson will naturally be the focal point of the team's offense for many years to come, beginning with a 2020 campaign in which Baltimore will be honed in on avenging their early postseason exit.