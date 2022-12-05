Jackson is believed to have suffered a mild left knee sprain in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Broncos, but a firm diagnosis for his injury won't arrive until the results of his MRI on Monday are made available, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Jackson suffered the injury on the final play of the first quarter of Sunday's game, when Broncos defender Jonathan Cooper landed on top of him on a sack. The signal-caller was evaluated in a medical tent on the sideline before heading to the locker room, with the Ravens then ruling him out for the day coming out of halftime. Backup Tyler Huntley stepped in and guided the Ravens to a go-ahead touchdown drive in the final minute, and he would be in line to start the team's Week 14 game in Pittsburgh next weekend if Jackson is unable to play. For now, the Ravens seem hopeful that Jackson avoided a major injury, even though head coach John Harbaugh suggested after Sunday's game that the star quarterback was somewhere between day-to-day and week-to-week, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Unless the MRI reveals more serious damage to Jackson's knee than anticipated, Rapoport relays that the Ravens are optimistic the 25-year-old will need to miss just one game at the most.