Jackson is expected to see minimal playing time in Thursday's preseason game against the Jaguars, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

With Thursday marking Baltimore's preseason opener, Jackson is unlikely to play more than a series or two. In the past, coach John Harbaugh has tended to give his starter some reps in the opener before turning things over to the backups. Jackson's expected minimal playing time limits his upside in daily contests Thursday.