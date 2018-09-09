Ravens' Lamar Jackson: May play in pro debut
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jackson is "expected to be active" Sunday against the Bills.
Listed as the Ravens' No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart, Jackson is all but guaranteed to suit up for his professional debut, but long-time QB Joe Flacco is in the way for regular touches. No matter, Rapoport relayed that the team has "several packages with Lamar Jackson at quarterback, not receiver, at this point...to keep a defense on its toes." Rapoport added that "we will see him [Jackson] in some form or fashion," which is an interesting development. During exhibition season, Jackson only averaged 6.0 yards per pass attempt with three touchdowns versus one interception, but his scrambling ability was on full display, as evidenced by 23 rushes for 136 yards and three TDs.
