Ravens' Lamar Jackson: May take starting job
Jackson may take over the starting job for Week 11 against Cincinnati while fellow quarterback Joe Flacco recovers from a hip injury, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.
Flacco is still in the process of seeking medical opinions, but his injury reportedly is serious enough to warrant some discussion of surgery or prolonged rest. The Ravens may want to use it as a convenient excuse for a quarterback change even if Flacco isn't in too much pain, as the team heads into a Week 10 bye at 4-5 after three consecutive losses. Selected at No. 32 overall in this year's draft, Jackson offers enough upside as a rushing threat to warrant ownership in all two-QB fantasy leagues and also some single-QB formats. It's anyone's guess what he'll offer as a passer, but there's no questioning his rare combination of size, speed and running instincts. A switch from Flacco to Jackson would probably be good news for Alex Collins and bad news for all the Baltimore pass-catchers, with the team likely shifting its focus more toward the running game. Jackson's presence in the backfield might help open up lanes for Collins, whereas the current Baltimore offense has featured 42.1 pass attempts per game from Flacco while producing just 3.6 yards per carry.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Still viewed as QB in long run•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Remains involved in Baltimore's offense•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Notches first NFL touchdown pass•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Scores first career touchdown•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Rips off 22-yard run against Titans•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Sees heavy playing time in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, including some streaming...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 10 things to know
Leonard Fournette and Sony Michel are working their way back, but are we done trusting Adrian...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for start and sit recommendations, as...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...