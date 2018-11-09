Jackson may take over the starting job for Week 11 against Cincinnati while fellow quarterback Joe Flacco recovers from a hip injury, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Flacco is still in the process of seeking medical opinions, but his injury reportedly is serious enough to warrant some discussion of surgery or prolonged rest. The Ravens may want to use it as a convenient excuse for a quarterback change even if Flacco isn't in too much pain, as the team heads into a Week 10 bye at 4-5 after three consecutive losses. Selected at No. 32 overall in this year's draft, Jackson offers enough upside as a rushing threat to warrant ownership in all two-QB fantasy leagues and also some single-QB formats. It's anyone's guess what he'll offer as a passer, but there's no questioning his rare combination of size, speed and running instincts. A switch from Flacco to Jackson would probably be good news for Alex Collins and bad news for all the Baltimore pass-catchers, with the team likely shifting its focus more toward the running game. Jackson's presence in the backfield might help open up lanes for Collins, whereas the current Baltimore offense has featured 42.1 pass attempts per game from Flacco while producing just 3.6 yards per carry.