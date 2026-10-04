Head coach Jesse Minter said after Sunday's 24-18 win versus the the Titans that the Ravens are optimistic about the ankle issue that he suffered in the first half of the game, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

In particular, the team discussed allowing Jackson back into the contest but ultimately opted against it. He put up huge numbers before his exit at halftime, completing 15 of 20 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns and taking two carries for 20 yards. As for Tyler Huntley, who replaced Jackson, he was a crisp 8-for-9 passing for 63 yards while rushing four times for 16 yards. Minter's comments seem to indicate Jackson will be fine for next Sunday's road matchup with the Falcons, but the QB's status will need to be watched this week to ensure as much.