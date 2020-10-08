Jackson (knee) didn't practice Thursday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Hensley points out that this is the first time that the QB has missed back-to-back regular season practices during his three-year NFL career. Initial reports indicated that Jackson's knee issue isn't considered serious, but obviously what he's able to do at practice Friday will be telling with regard to his status for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
