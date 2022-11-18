Jackson missed Friday's practice due to an illness, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
That said, coach John Harbaugh indicated that Jackson will be fine and remains on track to start Sunday's game against the Panthers. Following the QB's missed practice, however, Jackson still figures to head into the weekend with an injury designation ahead of the Ravens' 1:00 ET kickoff.
