A stomach issue caused Jackson to miss Thursday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Joe Flacco (hip) also not practicing, Robert Griffin III was the only Baltimore signal-caller taking reps Thursday. We'll look for added clarity with regard to the team's Week 11 QB situation no later than Friday, but Baltimore's coaching staff has already noted that Flacco does not necessarily need to practice this week in order to start Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Bengals.

