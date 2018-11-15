Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Misses practice
A stomach issue caused Jackson to miss Thursday's practice, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Joe Flacco (hip) also not practicing, Robert Griffin III was the only Baltimore signal-caller taking reps Thursday. We'll look for added clarity with regard to the team's Week 11 QB situation no later than Friday, but Baltimore's coaching staff has already noted that Flacco does not necessarily need to practice this week in order to start Sunday's 1:00 ET game against the Bengals.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: No lock for start if Flacco sits•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: May take starting job•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Still viewed as QB in long run•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Remains involved in Baltimore's offense•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Notches first NFL touchdown pass•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Scores first career touchdown•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 11 things to know
Heath Cummings has everything you need to know for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Nobody expected Phillip Lindsay to be the best rookie running back in Denver this season, but...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Alex Collins is among several running backs that Jamey Eisenberg has high expectations for...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...