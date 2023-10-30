Jackson completed 18 of 27 passes for 157 yards and one touchdown while adding five carries for 17 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Cardinals.

After accounting for four touchdowns in the previous game, Jackson wasn't asked to do much with Gus Edwards' three-touchdown performance leading the way for Baltimore's offense. The quarterback tied the game with a five-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews in the first quarter, kicking off a stretch of 24 unanswered Ravens points. Heading into a Week 9 home game against the Seahawks, Jackson has led the Ravens to a 6-2 record while posting a 9:3 TD:INT through the air and adding five rushing touchdowns through eight games.