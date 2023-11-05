Jackson completed 21 of 26 passes for 187 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 37-3 win over Seattle. He added 10 rushes for 60 yards.

The Ravens were able to coast throughout much of the game after building up a 17-3 lead by halftime. As a result, Jackson had limited pass attempts and a similarly underwhelming fantasy fantasy performance. The positive was his production as a rusher, which marked the third time he's topped 60 rushing yards on the season. Jackson also suffered an injury scare in the fourth quarter when he appeared to tweak his ankle, but coach John Harbaugh indicated after the game that the issue wasn't serious, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.