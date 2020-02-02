Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Named 2019 MVP
Jackson was named the 2019 NFL Most Valuable Player on Saturday.
Jackson was the runaway choice for league MVP, as he put together a fabulous sophomore season to lead the Ravens to a league-best 14-2 record. While things didn't go his way in the postseason, the electrifying athlete proved to be elite as both a passer and a runner, posting a 36:6 TD:INT through the air while setting a new record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 1,206 and adding seven touchdowns on the ground.
