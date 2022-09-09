Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta announced Friday that Jackson and the team have not come to terms on a long-term contract extension, setting up the quarterback to play out the 2022 season on the final year of his rookie deal.

Without an extension by Friday's self-imposed deadline, Jackson is primed to play out the 2022 campaign on his fifth-year option. The star quarterback's rookie deal will have fully run its course next March, perhaps positioning him for a franchise tag in 2023. In any case, this season will see Jackson working to lead an aerial attack headlined by TE Mark Andrews and WR Rashod Bateman, with a rushing game that may not have J.K. Dobbins (knee) at 100 percent health right away. Jackson will benefit from a favorable Week 1 matchup on the road against a Jets team led by Joe Flacco.