Jackson and Robert Griffin will both be candidates to start if Joe Flacco (hip) isn't available for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

The Ravens aren't quite ready to evaluate Jackson at the expense of their prospects for making a playoff push, though it isn't clear Flacco (or Griffin) gives them a better chance to win. The hip injury is serious enough to threaten Flacco's availability coming out of a Week 10 bye, setting up an interesting week in Baltimore ahead of a crucial game against a fellow AFC wild-card contender. Whichever quarterback ends up starting will take aim at a slumping Bengals team that fired Teryl Austin from the defensive coordinator position Monday.