The Ravens listed Jackson (ankle) as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.

Head coach Jesse Minter was non-committal on Jackson's status for the Ravens' Week 5 matchup with the Falcons following practice, noting that "there'll be a point later in the week" where the team "figures out where he's at." Per Sam Cohn of The Baltimore Sun, Minter also noted Wednesday that Jackson could miss the majority of the practice week and still play Sunday, but at this point, the two-time MVP seems more likely than not to sit out in Atlanta while he manages a sprained left ankle. Tyler Huntley took the reps with the first-team offense during Wednesday's practice and would be in line to start if Jackson is sidelined this weekend.