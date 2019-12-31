Play

Jackson (illness) did not practice Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens were hoping Jackson would be able to get on the practice field Tuesday, but he ultimately was not able to. The Ravens will not play again until Jan. 11, so Jackson will have plenty of time to rest and recover before then.

