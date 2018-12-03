Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not assured of starting job Week 14
Coach John Harbaugh said he hasn't made a decision on the quarterback position going forward, even though Jackson has done enough to keep the starting job, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
There was reportedly no decision to make ahead of Sunday's 26-16 win over the Falcons, as Joe Flacco (hip) still doesn't have medical clearance to play. However, the 33-year-old quarterback did manage limited practice participation Thursday and Friday, perhaps giving him a chance to gain clearance for Week 14 in Kansas City. The Ravens have won three consecutive games on the strength of a powerful rushing attack led by Jackson, but the rookie has also been responsible for four turnovers and a number of missed opportunities in the passing game. Harbaugh has hinted at the possibility of a QB timeshare, which presumably would deploy Flacco in obvious passing situations. A difficult road game against the Chiefs in Week 14 would seem to favor the clock-draining approach with Jackson at quarterback, though it's also a matchup that could eventually force the Ravens to abandon their running game.
