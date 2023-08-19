With coach John Harbaugh noting Saturday that Josh Johnsonand Anthony Brown are each in line to play a half in Monday's preseason game against the Commanders, Jackson is once again not in line to see action, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson also didn't play in the Ravens' preseason opener and this time around Harbaugh relays that Johnson will get the start Monday and play the first half, with Brown in line to take over for the second half. Jackson's final opportunity to see exhibition snaps will come next Saturday against the Buccaneers.