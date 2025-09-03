default-cbs-image
Jackson (foot) isn't on the Week 1 injury report.

As expected, after Jackson was mostly healthy throughout the offseason and training camp, with his lone interruption being a minor foot injury in late August. He was merely stepped on, and returned to practice a few days later, giving him two full weeks to get ready for Sunday's revenge matchup at Buffalo. The official injury report confirms Jackson is at full strength heading into the regular season.

