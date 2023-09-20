Jackson (hand) isn't listed on the Wednesday injury report ahead of Sunday's home game against Indianapolis.
Jackson wasn't at all worried when he met with reporters Sunday evening after suffering a stinger in his left hand toward the end of a 27-24 win over the Bengals. He's not even on the injury report this week as the Ravens prepare for a struggling Colts defense.
