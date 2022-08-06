Jackson will not play in the preseason opener against the Titans, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

It comes as no surprise that head coach John Harbaugh would hold the dynamic dual-threat quarterback out of the first preseason game, as he is likely trying to protect the engine behind the offense to avoid any risk of injury. Jackson's favorite target Mark Andrews will also miss the game among a handful of other veterans, leaving the second preseason game August 21 against the Cardinals as the most likely 2022 debut for a number of key Ravens players.