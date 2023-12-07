Jackson (undisclosed) didn't practice Thursday, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.
Per Mink, this marks Jackson's first practice absence of the season. When speaking with the media after Wednesday's session, the QB didn't indicate anything was wrong, so look for the Ravens' upcoming practice report to provide context regarding Jackson's non-participation Thursday.
