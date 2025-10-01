Jackson (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

A hamstring injury forced Jackson out of this past Sunday's loss to Kansas City, which clouds the star QB's status for this weekend's game against the Texans. While coach John Harbaugh has yet to provide an update on Jackson, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun suggested Tuesday that the signal-caller wasn't likely to face Houston, and could miss two-to-three weeks. If Jackson is indeed sidelined Sunday, Cooper Rush would draw the start in his place.