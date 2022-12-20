Jackson (knee) didn't practice Tuesday.
Jackson is recovering from a PCL sprain and in danger of missing a third straight game when the Ravens host the Falcons on Saturday. There might be a bit more urgency after Tyler Huntley's brutal performance in Cleveland this past Saturday, but it seems Jackson isn't even at the point to force tough decisions -- at least not early in the week. A return to practice Wednesday or Thursday could make things interesting, at least.
