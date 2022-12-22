Jackson (knee) is not in line to start Saturday's game against the Falcons, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Per the report, coach John Harbaugh relayed that Tyler Huntley (shoulder) is slated to start the contest, with Jackson now targeting a potential return to the starting lineup in Week 17 against the Steelers.
