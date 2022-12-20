Jackson (knee) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Tuesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Since sustaining a PCL sprain in his left knee Week 13, Jackson hasn't been able to mix into any on-field drills, missing two games as a result of the injury. If he goes down as a non-participant Tuesday, he'll have two more sessions this week to potentially put himself on a path to returning Saturday against the Falcons. Having said that, if Jackson sits out again this weekend, Tyler Huntley would be in line for a third consecutive start under center for the Ravens.
