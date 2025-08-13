Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Not slated to play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jackson is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Per Hensley, the same goes for RB Derrick Henry, as well as other front-line starters who (like Jackson and Henry) didn't play in last Thursday's preseason opener. It remains to be seen if Jackson will see any snaps in Baltimore's Aug. 23 preseason finale against the Commanders, but even if he does, it won't likely be many, as the team's priority is understandably keeping their star QB healthy ahead of Week 1.
