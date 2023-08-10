Jackson is not in line to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Eagles, with coach John Harbaugh noting Thursday that none of the Ravens' established starters will play in the contest.
Though the team's key veteran starters, including Jackson, will sit this one out, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com relays via Harbaugh that some of Ravens' key young players such as Zay Flowers could potentially suit up Saturday. Jackson's next chance to log preseason game action will occur Aug. 21 against the Commanders.
