Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that coach John Harbaugh is expected to address Jackson's status after practice. Hensley notes that the QB did appear to receive treatment from a trainer while on the bench during this past Sunday's win over the Panthers, though he didn't miss any snaps in the contest.
