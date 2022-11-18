Jackson (undisclosed) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Friday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
The QB practiced fully both Wednesday and Thursday, but his status is now worth tracking ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Friday's final injury report is slated to add further context with regard to Jackson's Week 11 availability.
More News
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Remains aggressive with legs•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Strong all-around effort in win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Modest numbers in Week 7 win•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Practices in full•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Limited by hip issue•
-
Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Costly turnover in loss•