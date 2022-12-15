Jackson (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's walkthrough, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun and Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com report.
While Shaffer doesn't expect Jackson to be active Saturday against the Browns, Tyler Huntley (concussion protocol) was at Thursday's walkthrough and appears to be on track to play this weekend. Added context regarding the duo's Week 15 status will arrive later Thursday when the Ravens' final injury report of the week is posted.
