Jackson (knee) remained a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Though Jackson was expected to resume football-related activities this week after missing the Ravens' previous three games with a PCL sprain in his left knee, it hasn't translated to any recorded or estimated practice reps. The Ravens will wait and see what, if anything, Jackson can do during Friday's practice session, but the 2019 NFL MVP looks to be trending toward a fourth straight absence this Sunday against the Steelers. Tyler Huntley took reps with the first-team offense once again Thursday and is continuing to stay ready for another start.