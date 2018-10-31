Ravens' Lamar Jackson: Notches first NFL touchdown pass
Jackson completed four of five passes for 46 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers and added three rushes for 26 yards.
Jackson took the reins of the offense on Baltimore's last series with the game well out of reach. He looked comfortable on that drive, completing all four of his passes including a 26-yard touchdown to fellow rookie Hayden Hurst. Jackson's one miss of the day came in the first quarter when he missed an open Willie Snead down the sideline. It doesn't appear that Baltimore is ready to turn the keys over to Jackson on meaningful drives just yet, but the team does want to get him some experience as a passer when possible. Jackson figures to have a minor role in the Baltimore offense Sunday against the Steelers.
