Ravens head coach Jesse Minter said that Jackson is dealing with "something small" and was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Jackson wasn't known to be nursing an injury during or coming out of this past Sunday's 34-31 win over the Cowboys in Brazil, as he played every snap in the contest while accounting for two touchdowns, 186 passing yards and 50 rushing yards in the victory. The Ravens will post their first Week 4 injury report later Wednesday, when the nature of Jackson's health concern will be revealed. Given Minter's comments, whatever issue Jackson is dealing with isn't expected to keep him from playing Sunday versus the Titans.