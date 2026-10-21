Jackson (ankle) was listed as a limited participant Wednesday.

Earlier Wednesday, head coach Jesse Minter told Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site that Jackson was able to get in some "limited" work, and the team's first practice report of Week 7 confirmed as much. The limited session marked Jackson's first practice participation since sustaining a left ankle sprain in a Week 4 win over the Titans. Encouraging though it may be that Jackson was back on the field Wednesday, a decision has yet to be made regarding whether he'll be available this Sunday against the Bengals. Jackson's practice participation in the next two days will likely go a long way toward determining his status.