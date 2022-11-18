Jackson (illness), who missed Friday's practice, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Earlier Friday, coach John Harbaugh announced Jackson's absence was related to an illness, but he also expects the quarterback to be well enough to start for the Ravens in Week 11, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com. Still, with a designation attached to Jackson heading into the weekend, his status won't be officially confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.