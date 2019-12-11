Jackson (quadriceps) is officially listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The quick turnaround for the Week 15 game hasn't given Jackson much time to move past the quad injury he picked up in Sunday's win over the Bills, but the star signal-caller appears to be trending toward playing Thursday, per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. As evidence, Jackson was a full participant in the Ravens' practice Wednesday, a step forward after he began the week with back-to-back limited showings. Given the nature of the injury as well as the weakness of the opponent, the Ravens could look to scale back Jackson's involvement as a runner more than usual if he does end up getting the green light to play.